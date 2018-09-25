Snapchat wants to make sure you're registered to vote

Now you can send a selfie to your streaks, and then register to vote.
On Tuesday, Snapchat announced a new tool that helps users register to vote within the Snapchat app. Just go to your User Profile page and you'll see a link to register to vote. You'll also see a new video message from Team Snapchat, which shows off filters you can use to spread awareness about registering to vote.
The Snapchat link will bring you to TurboVote, a non-profit organization that'll help you register to vote if you haven't already.
Sept. 25 is National Voter Registration Day and a handful of tech companies are working to get people registered. On Monday, Twitter announced that it was putting a registration prompt into people's Twitter timelines. Google is also getting in on the action with its own links to register and a dedicated Google Doodle. And Reddit is too with pop-up message linking to nationalvoterregistrationday.org.
