Snapchat unveils scripted original shows and docuseries

Snapchat, which has struggled to keep its daily active users, is trying to entice teens to spend more time on the app with the release of new original shows.

On Wednesday, the ephemeral messaging app unveiled a list of 12 exclusive scripted shows and docuseries that will make their debut this fall.

As video grows more popular, social media sites such as Snapchat and Facebook are offering its users another reason to stay on the social networks. But they're also competing with Amazon, Netflix and Hulu.

Partnering with publishers such as Bunim/Murray Productions, the Duplass Brothers' DBP Donut and Brad Weston's Makeready on these shows, Snapchat's fall lineup includes coming-of-age dramas, horror, romantic comedy and other genres.

One reality show called Endless Summer that premieres on Wednesday features social media stars Summer Mckeen and Dylan Jordan as they navigate their love life in Laguna Beach, California. Another show, Class of Lies, is about two college roommates and best friends who try to figure out why their best friend vanished without a trace.

These shows, which typically run for 5 minutes, will release a new episode daily. The tech firm also said it's introducing new augmented reality features so users can interact with the show's characters or react to scenes.

