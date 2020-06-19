Snapchat takes down Juneteenth filter after sparking criticism

Angela Lang/CNET

Snapchat has removed its Juneteenth filter after being called tone deaf by some on social media. The filter, which featured a Pan-African flag and the message "Juneteeth Freedom Day," prompted users to smile to break chains.

Digital strategist and former journalist Mark Luckie on Friday posted a video of the Snapchat filter, also known as a Lens, in action to Twitter, calling it "interesting." Several people have commented on Luckie's tweet, calling the filter tone deaf and criticizing Snapchat.

CNBC earlier reported that Snapchat had pulled the filter.

Snapchat on Friday apologized to people who found the filter offensive and said it's taking steps to avoid making similar mistakes in the future.

"We deeply apologize to the members of the Snapchat community who found this Lens offensive," a Snapchat spokesperson told CNET. "A diverse group of Snap team members were involved in developing the concept, but a version of the Lens that went live for Snapchatters this morning had not been approved through our review process. We are investigating why this mistake occurred so that we can avoid it in the future."

Juneteenth, a combination of the words June and 19th, celebrates the freedom of enslaved Black people in the US. Also known as Freedom Day or Jubilee Day, it's a recognized holiday in 47 states. But major companies like Spotify, Twitter and Lyft have recently added Juneteenth to their calendars for the first time.

Snapchat has faced criticism for its filters in the past. In 2017, the company's International Women's day filter of the Nobel prize-winning chemist, Marie Curie featured long eyelashes and smoky eyeliner along with beakers and test tubes. People on social media called the full face of makeup unnecessary and both historically and scientifically inaccurate. In 2016, the company got into trouble over its Bob Marley filter, which let people add the late singer's face to their own -- a move critics called digital blackface.