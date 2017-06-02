Here come the Snapbots: Snapchat Spectacles launch in Europe

A Snapbot outside the London Eye

European capital cities were invaded on Friday morning by an army of friendly yellow vending machines known as Snapbots.

That's right, Snapchat Spectacles have finally made it across the ocean and are available now in London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona and Venice.

Snapchat Spectacles launched in 2016 and when Snapbots appeared in locations around the country they were often mobbed by queues of people waiting to get their hands on a pair. The sunglasses, which are available in coral, teal and black, allow Snapchatters to broadcast straight from their face to their phone, and were pretty much universally hailed as the way cool, super-hot accessory to own.

Now, they're available outside of the US for the very first time.

Under the cover of darkness, the Snapbots were parachuted into key locations including The London Eye, a boat in front of the Eiffel Tower, the canals in Venice, the beach in Barcelona and the high ropes in Berlin.

Don't fancy queueing or can't get to one of the cities in question? Well that's okay too. Snapchatters in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden and the UK will also be able to buy the online. Spectacles are available for £130, $130 or 150 euros. They're not yet available in Australia, but that price converts to about AU$225.

Snapbots are also set to land in other "surprising locations" around the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy. New Snapbots are usually teased 24 hours in advance with a countdown timer on the Spectacles.com map.