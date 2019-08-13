Snap

Snap unveiled the third version of its Snapchat Spectacles on Tuesday, showing off the slick new frames that it promises will capture depth and dimension "the way our eyes do." Due to ship this fall, the specs have undergone a tech overhaul since their last iteration and also seem to be sleeker and more compact.

Designed to capture content specifically for Snapchat, the high-tech spectacles first appeared in 2016 and were an instant hit with users of the social network. The latest version comes with two HD cameras that can capture snaps in 3D and transform them in the app with 3D effects.

Design-wise, the new Spectacles are less clunky than previous Snap designs, with smallish round lenses and a boxy lightweight steel frame. They will be available in two different colors -- carbon (essentially black) and mineral, which appears from Snap's photos to mean gold and peach.

