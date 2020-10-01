Snapchat says it's helped over 1 million people register to vote

Snapchat has helped over 1 million people register to vote in its app this year, said a Snap spokesperson on Thursday. The popular app, known for is disappearing messages and face filters, estimates 56% of the people it helped register this year are first-time voters and nearly 65% are between the ages of 18-24.
For the 2020 election, Snap says it's created tools to help people register to vote, learn about voting options and make a plan to cast their ballot.
"Historically, most voters registered through Snapchat actually vote," said a Snap spokesperson, adding that 57% of the more than 450,000 people Snap helped register for the 2018 midterms actually cast a ballot.
The voter registration milestone was earlier reported by Axios.
