Snapchat says it's helped over 1 million people register to vote

The company estimates that more than half of the users are first-time voters.

Snapchat is helping users vote.

 Angela Lang/CNET
This story is part of Elections 2020, CNET's coverage of the run-up to voting in November.

Snapchat has helped over 1 million people register to vote in its app this year, said a Snap spokesperson on Thursday. The popular app, known for is disappearing messages and face filters, estimates 56% of the people it helped register this year are first-time voters and nearly 65% are between the ages of 18-24.

For the 2020 election, Snap says it's created tools to help people register to vote, learn about voting options and make a plan to cast their ballot.

"Historically, most voters registered through Snapchat actually vote," said a Snap spokesperson, adding that 57% of the more than 450,000 people Snap helped register for the 2018 midterms actually cast a ballot.

The voter registration milestone was earlier reported by Axios

