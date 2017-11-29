CNET

Snap is getting a facelift, but is it enough?

On Wednesday's podcast, we talk about:

Snap introducing new features to its redesigned Snapchat application.



The glaring flaw in High Sierra that lets you break in to Macs by simply typing "root."



THE "AVENGERS INFINITY WAR" TRAILER.



Snapchat put a face filter on itself (The 3:59, Ep. 324)

