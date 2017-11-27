Snapchat now recommends filters based on your photos

Snapchat

Finding the right filter to make your Snaps shine just got easier.

Snapchat is currently rolling out context-aware filters that will show up based on what it detects in your most recent photos, a spokesman for the app confirmed to CNET Monday.

The most relevant filters for your pictures will pop up automatically in the filter carousel, allowing you to find a filter without having to endlessly scroll in search of the perfect embellishment.

Using image recognition technology, the social network will look for information including beaches, concerts, pets, food or sports in your photos in order to provide the recommendations. All processing of image information takes place locally on your device.