Snapchat now lets you bring your cartoon Bitmoji to real life

Snapchat

You can now unleash your cartoon self on the world.

Snapchat on Thursday announced Bitmoji World Lenses, which let you set cartoon versions of yourself next to real-life objects. It works like the wildly popular dancing hot dog, which Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel said was the "world's first augmented reality superstar."

The Bitmoji avatars will be 3D and can be placed around your videos and photos on Snapchat, with short animations to follow along. The augmented reality feature can be adjusted the same way the dancing hot dog has been. You can place it in different spots by tapping on the screen, and scale the size from gigantic to tiny.

The update is available now for iOS and Android, a Snapchat spokesperson said in an email.

Bitmojis, which caught on in 2015, are small cartoon avatars that you can create to resemble yourself. Snapchat bought the company for $64 million in 2016 and introduced its features to the social network in March.