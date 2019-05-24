Snapchat might follow Instagram by letting you add music

Getty Images

Snap Inc., the company behind Snapchat, is reportedly seeking licenses that would allow users to add music to their posts on the platform.

The company is hoping to secure broad rights to catalogues from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group, according to a Friday report by The Wall Street Journal. Snapchat users would then have the option to include the music in their content.

No deals have been made, people familiar with the matter told The Journal, but talks have reportedly ramped up in recent weeks.

Other apps like Instagram and TikTok already let users add music to their content. Facebook also struck deals with major music companies in 2017 and 2018 allowing users to upload and share videos featuring songs from those labels.

Snap didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.