Snapchat adds lenses to celebrate International Women's Day

Snapchat

Snapchat is celebrating International Women's Day by letting you transform selfies into three iconic women.

The social network on Wednesday rolled out lenses honoring artist Frida Kahlo, activist Rosa Parks and scientist Marie Curie.

Snapchat isn't the only one showing support for women's rights. Across the web, companies like Facebook and Google recognized International Women's Day with posts recognizing women around the globe. Google featured a slideshow of highlights from the women's rights movement, while Facebook showcased successful women around the world with a map of live streams.

The Kahlo lenses gives people a set of thick eyebrows, red lips and a flower headband, following along the artist's iconic style. The Rosa Parks lenses gives users a sepia-toned picture, with a hat, hair and glasses styled like the civil rights leader's. The Marie Curie lenses surrounds users with beakers and test tubes that fume up. (Maybe they should have added safety gear considering she died from radiation exposure.)

"In the age of the selfie, Frida is considered to be the first selfie artist," Beatriz Alvarado from the Frida Kahlo corporation said in an emailed statement. "She told a story of love, life, strength and passion through her self-portraits."

But these filters for International Women's Day aren't without their share of criticism.

The Marie Curie lenses is facing backlash on social media for adding eyeliner to the scientist's face, with people calling the cosmetic makeover unnecessary and historically inaccurate. Some are saying it reduces the only woman to win two Nobel Prizes to an eyeliner-laden chemist.

The Parks and Kahlo lenses are also being criticized for the eye color choices, though the lenses don't add any skin color or other stereotypical facial features. In the past, Snapchat has faced controversy for its lenses depecting people of color. Last August, the company removed its exaggerated Asian filter, just four months after the company got into trouble over its Bob Marley filter.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.