Snapchat outage sends people running to Twitter to vent

Angela Lang/CNET

Snapchat is apparently having a case of the Mondays. The messaging app on Monday confirmed that some users were having trouble sending Chats and Snaps.

Problems started around a little before 11 a.m. ET, according to Down Detector, and appeared to impact many on the East Coast and in Europe. The company said it managed to fix things about two hours later.

"The issue has been resolved," wrote Snapchat Support on Twitter. "If you're still having trouble, please let us know!"

The hashtag #snapchatdown was trending on Monday as people turned to Twitter to vent and confirm that it wasn't just them. Many people reported getting a "failed to send" or "tap to retry" message.

#snapchat “failed to send” Me tapping the retry button harder and harder with every failure #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/koyQ3VgZqk — David Siekbert, Jr. (@DJ_FACEPLANT_20) October 14, 2019

Snapchat: Failed to send

Me: turns off WiFi turns on data

Snapchat: Failed to send

Me: runs to Twitter #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/CQhffNNMBu — m. (@makailacf) October 14, 2019

Snap, which makes the messaging app, didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.