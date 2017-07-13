Snapchat will let you snap along with Grand Prix races

Carl Court / Getty Images

Ready, set, snap.

Snapchat's coming to Formula 1 racing, the companies said Thursday.

Starting with the British Grand Prix this weekend, Snapchat users will be able to contribute photos and videos to a larger, public Snapchat Story for Formula 1 Grand Prix races in Abu Dhabi, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and the US.

"Snap's platform is one of the most popular among 'millennials,' a sector we are particularly keen on attracting, as it represents the future of our sport," said Frank Arthofer, head of digital and new business for Formula 1 in a statement.

Whether folks are in the stands or on their couches, they can submit snaps that will be curated by Snapchat editors and producers and may end up included mixed in with the race's Snapchat Story.