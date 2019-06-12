Snapchat gender swap used to catch cop allegedly seeking underage sex

Angela Lang/CNET

A student in the San Francisco Bay Area reportedly used Snapchat's gender swap filter to take down a police officer allegedly looking for an underage hookup on Tinder. Ethan, who's 20, took a photo of himself and used the feature to pose a teenage girl named "Esther" as way to hunt predators, NBC Bay Area reported on Tuesday.

The fake profile said Esther was 19, which apparently caught San Mateo Officer Robert Davies' eye on Tinder. They moved the conversation to Kik Messenger and Snapchat, CBS News noted.

Ethan told Davies he was 16, but this allegedly didn't bother the officer and their messages "got a lot more explicit" as they talked for more than 12 hours. The student then sent screengrabs of the conversations -- taken in Airplane Mode because Snapchat alerts you when a screenshot taken -- to Crime Stoppers, according to NBC Bay Area.

The person on the other line, investigators said, was Robert Davies, a San Mateo police officer. He was arrested last week by San Jose police on suspicion of discussing sexual activity with a minor on social media.

The San Mateo Police Department noted in its statement that Davies' alleged crimes "occurred while he was off-duty in another county" and that he's been placed on paid administrative leave.

"This alleged conduct, if true, is in no way a reflection of all that we stand for as a Department, and is an affront to the tenets of our department and our profession as a whole," wrote San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer. "As San Mateo police officers, we have sworn an oath to serve and protect our communities."

Ethan reportedly told police he was motivated to hunt potential predators online by a female friend who told him she'd been molested as a child.