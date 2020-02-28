Snapchat, but make it professional: LinkedIn tests a Stories feature

Getty/Carl Court

Professional networking site LinkedIn has begun internally testing a Stories feature, allowing users to post a photo or text to their profile that will disappear after a set amount of time, according to a recent blog post from Pete Davies, the company's senior director of product management. Social media giants Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook already have a similar Stories feature.

Stories became popular on other social media platforms because they are a lightweight, fun way to share something without it having to be attached to your profile forever, Davies said in the post. It will also help the company draw in younger users who have grown up with Stories as a way of communicating, he added.

"We've learned so much already about the unique possibilities of Stories in a professional context," Davies said. "For example, the sequencing of the Stories format is great for sharing key moments from work events, the full-screen narrative style makes it easy to share tips and tricks that help us work smarter, and the way Stories opens up new messaging threads makes it easier for someone to say, 'and by the way… I noticed you know Linda, could you introduce me?'"

LinkedIn, which has been owned by Microsoft since 2016, will test the Stories feature with members in the coming months, according to the post.