Snapchat's new search bar could make the app easier to navigate

If Snapchat makes you scratch your head, a new feature might help you give your scalp a rest.

Snapchat, known for fast-destructing messages, is adding a search bar, the company said Thursday, that will make it easier for users to find friends, groups, stories, as well as content from publishers within the app.

Snap, the company that makes Snapchat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding a timeline for a rollout of the feature.

The search bar, along with some shortcuts, are intended to make navigating the app easier.