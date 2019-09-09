Angela Lang/CNET

Snapchat and Instagram are both struggling on Monday afternoon, with users unable to send chats. Testing both apps showed the ability to send snaps and see stories remains on Snapchat, while on Instagram you can still view your feed, stories and send pictures.

"We're aware some Snapchatters are having trouble sending Chats. We are looking into it," Snapchat tweeted at 1:51 p.m. PT.

Down Detector has seen more than https://downdetector.com/status/snapchat, and 6,000 reports on Instagram. The problems are being experienced globally, according to Down Detector's live coverage maps.

Me when i press the “tap to retry” button and it still doesn’t send after the 50th time #snapchatdown #snapchat pic.twitter.com/Y2B2f1pyfP — lukeharle (@lukeharle1) September 9, 2019

"Instagram and Snapchat down," one user tweeted. "At least i still have twitter. Twitter never lets me down #snapchatdown #instagramdown."

Instagram and Snapchat down at least i still have twitter. Twitter never lets me down #snapchatdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/z37Ds8ejsx — mika cus lazy (@idyllicpain) September 9, 2019

Instagram said it's looking into the issue, while Snapchat pointed to its tweet earlier.