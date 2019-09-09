Snapchat and Instagram are both struggling on Monday afternoon, with users unable to send chats. Testing both apps showed the ability to send snaps and see stories remains on Snapchat, while on Instagram you can still view your feed, stories and send pictures.
"We're aware some Snapchatters are having trouble sending Chats. We are looking into it," Snapchat tweeted at 1:51 p.m. PT.
Down Detector has seen more than https://downdetector.com/status/snapchat, and 6,000 reports on Instagram. The problems are being experienced globally, according to Down Detector's live coverage maps.
"Instagram and Snapchat down," one user tweeted. "At least i still have twitter. Twitter never lets me down #snapchatdown #instagramdown."
Instagram said it's looking into the issue, while Snapchat pointed to its tweet earlier.
Discuss: Snapchat and Instagram are down
