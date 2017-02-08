​Overeager investors seeking Snap buy Snap Interactive instead

An obscure app developer benefits from a more popular rival's IPO plans.

​Snap Interactive's share price surged after a different company, Snapchat maker Snap, filed public offering plans.

 Google Finance screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

No, silly, not that Snap.

Investors eager to cash in on the initial public offering of Snap, makers of the popular Snapchat app, have instead been buying shares of Snap Interactive, maker of the Paltalk video chat app and FirstMet dating app. Bloomberg noticed the price change Wednesday.

Snap Interactive stock, traded over the counter and not on major exchanges like Nasdaq, has slid below $6 per share in recent years, according to Google Finance. On Monday, after Snap details its IPO plans, though, its stock surged to $15 and remained between $8 and $10 per share Wednesday.

Snap Interactive didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

