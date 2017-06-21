Snap has announced a new feature for Snapchat that tracks your location and shares it with friends -- if you choose to use it.

Snap Map will record your location whenever you open the app, and will place your avatar or profile picture in the place where you're recording, the company said in a statement.

While the feature seems like a fun addition to an app commonly used to show off traveling exploits, it does raise some privacy questions. Namely, will Snap receive user location data even when users are in "Ghost Mode"? And will snaps or stories themselves be connected somehow to the location where they're shot?

Snap didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.