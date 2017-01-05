Don't flush! There's a snake in your toilet

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

In case you haven't had enough sneaky snakes lately, there was cause for alarm in Virginia last week when Arlington County Animal Control got a call about an intruder in a loo. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington posted the startling story of a snake found in a toilet to its Facebook page on Tuesday.

What's more surprising than finding a snake in your toilet? Finding out that snake isn't some wild animal that wandered into the plumbing, but rather a juvenile yellow anaconda.

Anacondas are a species of boa constrictor native to South America. They're not the sort of snake you expect to see slithering around on the loose in Virginia.

According to the animal welfare group, yellow anacondas can reach 13 feet (4 meters) in length and weigh over 100 pounds (45 kilograms).

"Luckily, we were able to find a specialist who is familiar with his species and will be able to give him the care that he needs," the organization notes. Anacondas aren't venomous, but they can be dangerous, especially when they get big. At least the actual snake was found, rather than just an ominous shed skin.

The young toilet snake measures in at a healthy 4 feet (1.2 meters) in length. In what may be the best understatement of our young new year, the Animal Welfare League says, "Plus, no one likes being surprised by a lost and confused snake in their toilet!"

According to WUSA news, the snake is now named "Sir Hiss."