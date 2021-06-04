Amazon Prime Day 2021 In the Heights Apple's iOS 15 Ford Maverick reveal Mysterious elephant march Stimulus check update
Snag this HD projector for just $155 (save $75)

The Vankyo V630 delivers true 1080p HD resolution. Here's why that matters.

vankyo-projector.png
Vankyo

The budget market has long been awash with ultracheap "HD" projectors, but there's a catch: The vast majority of these models don't offer true 1080p resolution -- they just accept an HD signal and dumb it down to a lesser resolution, which looks all the worse when you blow the image up on your wall or in your backyard. That's why the Vankyo V630 for just $155 at Woot (33% off) caught our eye. It's got 1,920x1,080-pixel native resolution, meaning it should be delivering a pixel-for-pixel 1080p image. 

See it at Woot

Now, we haven't tested the Vankyo, but its spec sheet is otherwise solid considering the budget price. You can project an image of 46-300 inches at 5 to 30 feet. This model also has a 5,000:1 contrast ratio and 50,000 hours of lamp life. You'll pay another $6 for shipping (unless you're an Amazon Prime member -- Woot is an Amazon subsidiary) and there's a limit of three units per customer.

And if you don't care about that native 1080p resolution -- say, if this is designed strictly for kids' consumption -- Vankyo's lesser, non-HD projectors are also available at Woot for as little as $69.

