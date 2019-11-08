Between Bose, Sony and now Apple AirPods Pro, active noise-canceling headphones are all the rage. And now, we're seeing an old favorite from Sennheiser that's currently just $80 at Amazon -- down from $200. We reviewed the nearly identical Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC two years ago, and found it to be a formidable Bose competitor at that $200 price. That model is down to $108 on Amazon, but this model -- the HD 4.50 SE -- has literally the exact same specs, aside from some cosmetic color differences.
The wireless headphone supports Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX and features active noise cancellation and a frequency response of 18Hz to 22,000Hz. Sennheiser rates battery life at up to 19 hours with noise cancellation on and up to 25 hours with it off. It includes a cable so you can keep the party going in wired mode (to listen to an in-flight entertainment system, for instance).
Discuss: Snag this Black Friday headphone deal today: These sweet Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones are just $80
