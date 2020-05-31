Snag the AirPods Pro for $220 at Woot

Sarah Tew/CNET

Grab 'em while they're hot, folks: , or just $220 for Amazon Prime members. Even better, these are factory fresh, not used or refurbished models. That $220 price tag matches the best rate we've seen for the noise-canceling true wireless models that were first introduced last year. They're currently running , and -- as always -- pegged at their full price of , so this is a discount of up to $29.

You can dig into our full AirPods Pro review for the details, but suffice it to say that the Pro is a top-notch headphone that's sweatproof, supports wireless charging and pairs seamlessly with Apple devices.

The sale is slated to run all day Sunday or "until sold out" -- we'd bet the latter happens sooner rather than later.

Check out our top headphone picks for Father's Day for more gift ideas, too.