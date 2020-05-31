Grab 'em while they're hot, folks: Woot is currently selling the AirPods Pro headphones for $225, or just $220 for Amazon Prime members. Even better, these are factory fresh, not used or refurbished models. That $220 price tag matches the best rate we've seen for the noise-canceling true wireless models that were first introduced last year. They're currently running $228 at Amazon, and -- as always -- pegged at their full price of $249 at the Apple Store, so this is a discount of up to $29.
You can dig into our full AirPods Pro review for the details, but suffice it to say that the Pro is a top-notch headphone that's sweatproof, supports wireless charging and pairs seamlessly with Apple devices.
The sale is slated to run all day Sunday or "until sold out" -- we'd bet the latter happens sooner rather than later.
Check out our top headphone picks for Father's Day for more gift ideas, too.
Discuss: Snag the AirPods Pro for $220 at Woot
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.