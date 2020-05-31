CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Space Force review 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Twitter hides Trump's tweet YouTube Music pre-save albums iPhone XR for $353 Best VPN service
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Snag the AirPods Pro for $220 at Woot

Apple's high-end headphones are back down to their lowest price ever for Amazon Prime members -- while supplies last.

airpods-pro
Sarah Tew/CNET

Grab 'em while they're hot, folks: Woot is currently selling the AirPods Pro headphones for $225, or just $220 for Amazon Prime members. Even better, these are factory fresh, not used or refurbished models. That $220 price tag matches the best rate we've seen for the noise-canceling true wireless models that were first introduced last year. They're currently running $228 at Amazon, and -- as always -- pegged at their full price of $249 at the Apple Store, so this is a discount of up to $29.

See it at Woot

You can dig into our full AirPods Pro review for the details, but suffice it to say that the Pro is a top-notch headphone that's sweatproof, supports wireless charging and pairs seamlessly with Apple devices. 

The sale is slated to run all day Sunday or "until sold out" -- we'd bet the latter happens sooner rather than later. 

Check out our top headphone picks for Father's Day for more gift ideas, too.