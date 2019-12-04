Snag a year of Office 365 and a $50 Amazon gift card for $100 with this rare deal

Amazon

Does anyone really need Microsoft Office anymore? That's a really contentious question -- a lot of people get by just fine on little more than a set of free web apps like Google Docs, but it's hard to deny the power and versatility of Office. If you fall into the second camp and rely on Office to get your work done, you're probably stuck in an endless cycle of annual Office 365 subscriptions. If so, perhaps we can lighten your load a little. Right now, Amazon is offering a rare discount on Office 365: You can get Office 365 Home plus a $50 Amazon gift card for $100. That's the equivalent of getting a year of Office 365 Home for half price.

Office 365 Home comes with a license for up to six users, making it a good subscription for an entire family. It includes 1TB of OneDrive storage per person and access to the full suite of Office products, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote and Outlook for Mac or PC. You also get Access and Publisher for the PC (sorry, Mac users).

