Snag a refurb Apple Watch Series 5 for up to $120 off

Sarah Tew/CNET

The best time to buy an Apple device -- or any piece of tech, for that matter -- is when the next model arrives. That's why Apple is quietly discounting its refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 after the announcement of the Series 6. Grab a refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm GPS plus cellular) in silver aluminum starting at $379 -- that's $70 off the regular price and $120 less than a comparable Series 6. More expensive Series 5 watches get bigger savings, up to $120.

Hands down the biggest upgrade in the Series 6 ( ) is the blood oxygen monitoring, a new health feature that measures oxygen saturation in your blood. For elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts and those with respiratory illnesses, this function might be worth the extra dough. For a regular user like me? I won't be able to get the mileage out of it.

Read more: The new Apple Watch can measure blood oxygen, a vital metric for people with COVID-19

Tempted by the new Apple Watch SE ( )? Opting for the budget watch means you'll be giving up the always-on display and ECG monitoring ability (capable of detecting heart arrhythmia) of the Series 5. Whether or not these features are worth the extra $50 price difference is a tough call.

What you need to know about Apple's refurbished watches: All refurbished watches are backed by Apple's one-year warranty and have been thoroughly tested and cleaned. The devices are repackaged in brand-new boxes with all accessories and cables.

Want to grab a new one instead? Amazon still has the Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm GPS) in gold aluminum for $300, the lowest price we've seen.

Read more: The Apple Watch SE and Series 6 are already on sale at Amazon

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 comparison

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.