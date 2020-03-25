Snag a tiny Philips wireless portable speaker for just $11

Philips

My dad once told me you can never have too much money or too many Bluetooth speakers. That was timeless advice, because I've outright lost a handful of portable speakers by simply forgetting to bring them home after a day outside with them. If you want to stock up on some inexpensive speakers, I have a deal for you: Newegg is selling the , which is 67% off the usual price of $35. But act fast, because this sale is for today only.

Even among portable speakers, this Philips model is compact. In fact, it's literally pocket-size, measuring just 2.5 by 2.5 by 3.2 inches and weighing a trim 6 ounces. The first time I saw this speaker in real life, my first thought was, "look, there's a miniature model of a speaker."

But an actual speaker it is. Given its size, you can imagine it doesn't get especially loud, and you'd be right. But it has a built-in mic for taking calls and gets about eight hours on a single charge. That's not bad, considering the fact that it looks like it's a floor-standing speaker for a dollhouse. And in addition to Bluetooth, the speaker has an aux-in port to plug in other audio sources.

Is this the smallest Bluetooth speaker around? Not by a longshot, actually. (I'm not 100% sure, but I think that honor might go to the quarter-size .) Even so, the Philips BT100B is impressively tiny, and at this price, it stands tall on my budget shelf.

