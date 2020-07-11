Snag a Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low $25

Sarah Tew/CNET

Just yesterday I told you about an amazing deal on the Fire Tablet HD 10 64GB, which you can get for just $140. Great deals on Amazon gadgets happen like clockwork, but I just discovered a new one for the weekend: Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K is half off for Amazon Prime members. The stick goes on sale regularly, but this matches its lowest price ever, and that doesn't happen often. So here's the deal: Get the when you apply discount code 4KFIRETV at checkout. But to reiterate, this deal will only work if you're an Amazon Prime member.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the very best media streamers you can buy -- it's a good value at its regular price of $50, and it's simply a no-brainer at $25. You can read CNET's full review of the Fire TV Stick 4K for details, but I'll summarize it for you: It has best-in-class voice control features, better streaming support than any other player in its price range and the video quality is first-rate. The only real complaint? Amazon hawks its own content a little too hard. We'd all appreciate it if Fire players were a little more agnostic when it comes to surfacing shows to watch.

But $25? Sign me up.

