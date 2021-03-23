Smooth out your phone's video with this rock-steady gimbal for $62

Hohem

Sick of recording shaky video on your phone? Add a gimbal to your gear. It uses a combination of weights and motors to keep a camera steady while it's in motion. That means you can walk, run, pan and swoop, and enjoy much smoother video than you could just holding the phone in your hand. These things used to cost a lot, though prices have plummeted recently. Example: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Lauterus has the with promo code MOBILEMAR. That's about $10 less than the last time I told you about a deal on this $90 gimbal, and it's the lowest price yet.

The Mobile Plus works with most phones, though there's some contradictory info in the product description: It says the gimbal supports phones that have "under 6-inch screen," but then lists compatible models like the Galaxy S10 Plus and iPhone 11 Pro Max -- which have 6.4- and 6.5-inch screens. For what it's worth, I tested it with my 5.8-inch iPhone X, and the clip definitely has room to spare.

The gimbal offers four modes, all of them accessible via a simple toggle button. You can also add Hohem's app to the mix for more advanced options like face- and object-tracking and time-lapse recording. Note, however, that various app reviewers have cited problems with the latter function. I wasn't able to put it to the test, but I can tell you there's a pretty substantial learning curve to using this thing. You first need to balance your phone properly, then figure out how best to make use of the various modes. Hohem's instruction manual covers only the most basic aspects of operation. My advice: Seek out some how-to videos.

There's a rechargeable 4,000-mAh battery built into the gimbal, good for up to 12 hours of operation, according to Hohem. One cool side-perk: A Type-A USB power-out port lets you charge your phone or another device if needed. Other amenities include a zippered carrying case and removable tabletop tripod.

If you want to raise your video game right now, $62 is a solid deal on what I've found to be a decent gimbal.

