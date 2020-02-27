Smithsonian unleashes nearly 3 million images into the public domain

Smithsonian Institution

The Smithsonian Institution is making 2.8 million high-resolution and 3D images available to all, the organization said Tuesday.

The images come from across the Smithsonian's libraries, archives, museums, research centers and more, and are part of the public domain, which means anyone can "use, reuse and transform them into just about anything they choose," free of charge. They're available through an open access online platform.

Smithsonian Magazine said this effort is part of a broader global trend to put museum collections in the public domain. The Smithsonian Institution expects to add about 200,000 more images in 2020, with more to come.