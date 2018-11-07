Smash Bros. Ultimate's 5 extra characters are set

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

We don't know which five characters are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as downloadable content (DLC), but Nintendo does.

The game maker has already decided who will join the fight on Nintendo Switch, series creator Masahiro Sakurai tweeted late Tuesday.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s DLC line-up is now complete. This time the selection was made entirely by Nintendo. I decide if we can create a fighter based on their selection, then come up with the plan. — 桜井 政博 (@Sora_Sakurai) November 6, 2018

He noted that he has the final say on the characters but asked fans to stop making requests.

"It's great to dream about your favorite character joining the battle and I appreciate your passion, but please try to stay on topic when replying to tweets and refrain from flooding us, and other users, with requests when we're not specifically asking for feedback. Thank you!" he tweeted.

It’s great to dream about your favorite character joining the battle and I appreciate your passion, but please try to stay on topic when replying to tweets and refrain from flooding us, and other users, with requests when we're not specifically asking for feedback. Thank you! — 桜井 政博 (@Sora_Sakurai) November 7, 2018

Nintendo is working on five sets for the game that each contain a fighter, a stage and several music tracks at $6 each. You'll also be able to buy a Fighters Pass to get all five sets for $25.

Before that, you'll get a free DLC character -- Piranha Plant from Super Mario Bros. -- if you buy the game before Jan. 31. Those who buy physical copies of the game will have to register it for gold points on MyNintendo to claim the extra character.

Fans could fill out a ballot to help select the DLC characters that came to the previous game, Super Smash Bros. Wii U and 3DS, Nintendo Life noted.

All of them, along with every single past Smash Bros. characters and some new ones, will appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Dec. 7.

Now let's all hope Nintendo is a fan of jolly cooperation and brings Dark Souls' Solaire of Astora -- who has an Amiibo now -- into the fight.

Now playing: Watch this: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate debuts on the Switch

CNET's Gift Guide: The best place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list this season.

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.