Smash Bros. Ultimate celebrates Metroid Dread's release with new Spirits

Nintendo

Metroid Dread arrives on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 8, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is celebrating its launch with a new event. This weekend, players will be able to earn three new Metroid Dread Spirits in the fighting game: Samus (Metroid Dread version), EMMI and Chozo Soldier.

All three Spirits will be appearing periodically on the Spirit Board throughout the event, making this your first chance to get them. Additionally, you'll earn extra Spirit Points each time you defeat one of the featured Spirits.

The Metroid Dread Spirit Board event runs until 11 p.m. PT on Oct. 12. If you miss out on the Spirits during the event, they'll be available again periodically on the Spirit Board and in the game's item shop.

Metroid Dread is the first brand-new side-scrolling installment in the Metroid series since 2002's Metroid Fusion for Game Boy Advance. "Though Metroid Dread will most certainly not be the last we see of Samus Aran, it is an effective capper for a particular era of the Metroid series. Metroid Dread is a terrific game, one that feels like coming home," Alessandro Fillari wrote in CNET's Metroid Dread review.

Nintendo recently aired its final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation, during which it revealed the game's last DLC fighter: Sora from Kingdom Hearts. The new character arrives on Oct. 18 alongside three new Mii Fighter costumes. We also learned during the presentation that three Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Switch soon via cloud streaming. You can catch up on the news in our Smash Bros. stream recap.