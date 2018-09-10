Samsung SmartThings

Tracking your stuff is now part of the SmartThings suite of products. The SmartThings Tracker, which the company announced Monday, is a white square that you attach to objects like backpacks or wallets. The tracker includes GPS with an LTE-M[1] network so you can track items in real time via the SmartThings app for Android or iOS devices.

The SmartThings Tracker will be available in the US starting Sept. 14 with a $99 MSRP. The SmartThings Tracker will be available at launch with AT&T service included for the first 12 months. After the first year, AT&T's service will cost $5 a month or $50 per year. LTE service with Verizon will be available later this year. There are a handful of trackers out there, but unlike popular models from Tile and TrackR, the SmartThings Tracker doesn't use Bluetooth at all.

Families can use the SmartThings Tracker to send location notifications to other members or enable live tracking for as many as 10 minutes. You can also use the tracker as a SmartThings-enabled proximity sensor to trigger automations with any Works with SmartThings device. The SmartThings tracker allows for geo-fenced zones and can issues alerts when a tracked item leaves a predetermined area.

The SmartThings Tracker is designed for indoor or outdoor use, and it's rated for IP68 water-resistance, which means it can be submerged in 4.9 feet of water for as many as 30 minutes. The rechargeable battery is designed to last up to one week on a single charge. For more information, visit the Samsung website.