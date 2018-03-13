SmartThings outage hits North American users

SmartThings, the Samsung-owned smart home platform, is in the midst of an outage for users in North America. Reports of the outage began early yesterday, March 12, and SmartThings first acknowledged the outage on its status page in the afternoon. SmartThings has updated the page periodically since the outage began. Reports of issues appeared to peak overnight, though the outage page still identifies Mobile App Connectivity status as "degraded performance."

The SmartThings Twitter account tweeted an apology today, stating that the outage was the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Our teams are currently investigating the issues impacting users. We apologize for any inconvenience. In order to get the latest updates, check out our status page here: https://t.co/2oDiOZ3XFJ. If you have additional questions let us know at Support@SmartThings.com — SmartThings (@smartthings) March 13, 2018

Platforms like SmartThings serve as a central hub for third-party smart home gadgets. When there's an outage, those gadgets lose the ability to communicate with each other and function as intended.

Though most devices still work via manual controls, a dead smart home hub can still cause issues for homeowners with automated devices. Users have reported outages on the mobile app, as well as issues with connected devices like smart dimming switches and even smart locks.

This isn't the first time SmartThings has experienced issues. We saw a round of frustrating glitches back in 2016, in which devices turned on and off intermittently.

This afternoon at 2:07 PM PT, the SmartThings status page posted the following update: