Smartphone market expected to decline this year amid coronavirus outbreak, IDC says

Coronavirus is expected to negatively impact the global smartphone market in 2020, which will see a 2.3% decline and a shipment volume of just over 1.3 billion units, according to a Thursday forecast from market researcher IDC.

COVID-19, the name of the disease caused by the coronavirus, will exacerbate slowing shipments, which will see a 10.6% year-over-year decline in the first half of 2020, the firm estimates. Worldwide smartphone shipments will likely grow again in 2021, thanks to an increased focus on 5G, IDC says.

The firm expects it'll take a few quarters for manufacturing and logistics to recover as Chinese workers gradually return to factories given transportation challenges. And while China's "demand shock" will last several quarters, it'll be "mitigated by the end of the year with the aid of government-backed stimuli and subsidies," the firm said in a release.

"COVID-19 became yet another reason to extend the current trend of smartphone market contraction, dampening growth in the first half of the year," Sangeetika Srivastava, senior research analyst with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, said in a statement. "While China, the largest smartphone market, will take the biggest hit, other major geographies will feel the hit from supply chain disruptions."