Smart TV 101: downloads and upgrades

Technology ages quickly, going from cutting edge to obsolete. But thanks to regular updates, downloads, app refreshes and even (in some TVs) physical upgrades, a smart TV can last you longer than you might expect.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Like any technology, a smart TV isn't future proof, but thanks to regular downloads, updates and even upgrades, it can last you quite a while.
Technology ages quickly, going from cutting edge to obsolete. But thanks to regular updates, downloads, app refreshes and even (in some TVs) physical upgrades, a smart TV can last you longer than you might expect.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.