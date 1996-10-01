Smart tool eases data conversion

Palo Alto, California-based client-server software maker Smart this month will ship a new version of its data migration tool suite for converting information to Oracle databases that support Digital Equipment's Alpha Unix platform.

Smart DB Workbench for Digital Alpha is designed to put migration tools in the hands of a wider variety of people, from systems analysts to department managers. It provides secure transfers, while reducing the manpower, costs, and time required for data conversion. The tools allows companies to "go live" sooner with converted data, reducing system downtime.

With the new product, Smart hopes to position itself in the growing market for client-server data warehousing as many companies seek to migrate data from centralized legacy systems.

The product, which runs on the 64-bit Alpha Unix platform, represents Smart's latest effort to support major platforms. The company already offers versions of the workbench to support Sun Microsystems' Solaris and SUNOS; Hewlett Packard's UX, and IBM's AIX versions of the Unix operating system, the company said.

The tool suite will be available in mid-October. Pricing starts at $37,500 for a four-user license, the company said.