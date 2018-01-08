Smart shoes step it up at CES

Wearable tech is growing like crazy, and French company E-vone is joining the rat race with a smart shoe that features fall detection designed for older adults, workers and travelers.

Available in several sneaker, hiking boot and work boot variations, E-vone uses a device in the sole of the shoe to detect falling or abnormal movement. Alert messages are then automatically sent to your provided emergency contact or emergency services.

Molly Price/CNET

The shoe will include GSM for communicating in at least 120 countries, a GPS or LoRA antenna for locating as well as a gyroscope and accelerometer for movement sensing. E-vone doesn't have a release date or pricing yet, so stay tuned to see if these smart safety shoes step into the marketplace.

