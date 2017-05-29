Heavy metal can't break these smart glasses

2:55 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF



My heart skips a beat as I watch $3,500 worth of tech hit the ground with a bang.

I'm inside the test labs at Osterhout Design Group (ODG) in San Francisco, California, watching how engineers torture test the company's R-7 HazLoc smart glasses.

ODG's glasses are used in dangerous workplaces like oil rigs, manufacturing facilities and even government. Think those three-letter agencies and you're on the right track.

The R-7HL is a wearable pair of smart glasses built to survive the toughest treatment. Apart from offering regular eye protection, the glasses meet many of the Military Standard 810G specifications.

The 810G specs are a series of tests that simulate how a device will survive in extreme environments. Phones like the LG V6 pass some of these tests, but the R-7HL meet the standards for drop, shock, vibration, low pressure and temperature extremes.

Although the glasses have similar specifications to a phone (Snapdragon 805 processor, 64GB of storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS) they're way more rugged. I ventured inside ODG's test labs to see how they torture-test glasses to meet these standards. Watch the results in the video above.