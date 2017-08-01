Smart NFC food packages might be coming to a store near you

Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association

Smart packaging might be heading to a grocery store near you, allowing you to access details about your food with a tap of your smartphone.

The NFC Forum -- responsible for creating short-range wireless interactions -- announced it has partnered with the Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association (AIPIA) to create interactive tags and labels for food and other consumer products, allowing you to instantly read information on your smartphone before your purchase.

You're probably familiar with this NFC technology that's often used for e-tickets and wireless charging, especially since it's supported by most phones. There's packaging that already has QR-codes, but NFC technology wouldn't require an app or scanning, the data is just tap-and-receive.

According to AIPIA, incorporating this new technology into packaging allows for, "growth, enhanced efficiency and security, reduced waste and better control in sales and marketing." But, despite the hype, there's no firm word as to when this technology will officially hit the market, or what food brands will support it.