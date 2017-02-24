Sling TV just got cheaper

SlingTV

On Friday, pay television service Sling made its already affordable TV service even more so by announcing lower prices on its Extras bundles. The deal bodes well for customers not wanting to pay for channels and content they don't watch.

Sling TV is an internet service that streams live and on-demand television shows, and it was one of the first providers to do so. Over the past couple years, other competitors like PlayStation Vue and DirectTV Now have popped up, but Sling TV has remained the most affordable service.

In a post on its website, Sling wants to continue to offer the best value by lowering the price on four of its most popular Extras bundles. Each bundle will now cost $10 a month (previously it was $20 a month) or you can get all four Extras bundles for $30 a month.

Sling TV's Extras bundles group together similar content from various networks under different categories. The four discounted ones are News, Comedy, Lifestyles and Kids.

Here are descriptions of the content each bundle includes:

News - news networks from around the world including HLN

Comedy - lighter fare from networks like MTV, GSN and Spike

Entertainment - include networks like the Cooking Channel, the Hallmark Channel and VH1

Kids - on-demand content from children friendly networks like Boomerang

If you are already a customer who subscribes to these bundles don't worry, Sling has your back.

"Customers who already subscribe to Kids Extra, Lifestyle Plus Extra, Comedy Plus Extra and News Extra will automatically see the multi-Extra discount reflected on their next bill."

Below is a chart comparing different SlingTV services: