Stimulus check details Trump impeachment trial UAE's Mars mission Walgreens, Uber team up on vaccinations A billion years of plate tectonics in 40 secs Super Bowl halftime show memes: The Weeknd Top features of iOS 14.4
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Sling TV's Cut the Cord Day gives 6 nights of free prime-time TV

Sling TV will stream over 100 free channels each night until Valentine's Day, plus new customers can sign up for $10 for the first month.

031-sling-2020-blue-orange
Sarah Tew/CNET

Sling TV has announced it's giving away six free nights of TV from today until Valentine's Day with over 100 live and on-demand channels.

The event celebrates the company's second Cut the Cord Day and incorporates channels from the Orange and Blue plans, plus four of its "most popular Extras" and the full Showtime suite from 5 p.m. ET to midnight (2 p.m. PT to 9 p.m. PT). No credit card required.

The company is also dropping the price of the first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue to $10 for new customers, or offering a free AirTV Mini when they prepay for their first month of Sling TV at $35.

Last year Sling TV also offered free prime-time TV at the start of the pandemic, but that was limited to 50 channels. In addition, Sling TV recently upped its prices to from $30 to $35 a month for new customers while also adding an upgraded DVR.

Sling TV's Blue received a CNET Editors' Choice Award as a budget live TV streaming service.

See it at Sling TV