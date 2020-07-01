Sling TV unveils price guarantee as YouTube TV, FuboTV up costs

Sling TV is putting a freeze on its $30-per-month pricing for the next year for new and current users. The announcement comes on the heels of YouTube TV announcing a price hike from $50 to $65 and FuboTV's $5 bump to its streaming packages, which will now start at $60.
All new and existing Sling TV subscribers as of Aug. 1 will automatically get a one-year price guarantee on any Sling TV service through Aug. 1, 2021. New users can sign up with a 14-day free trial through July 6, and if you prepay for three months of service, Sling is including an AirTV 2 DVR with an OTA antenna for watching local channels.
