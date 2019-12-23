Sling TV raises prices for Orange and Blue packages by $5 per month

Sarah Tew/CNET

Sling TV is getting a price increase. After AT&T TV Now, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all raised their prices during 2019, it appears that Dish's Sling TV was not immune. On Monday, Dish's streaming TV service announced that subscribers to its Sling Orange, Sling Blue or the joint package Orange and Blue will see their prices go up by $5 per month.

The increase brings the starting price of Sling Orange or Blue to $30 per month and the price of the joint package to $45 per month. New customers will see the price hike immediately while existing customers will see it after their January 22nd bill.

In a post on its website, Sling TV president Warren Schlichting attributed the price increase to higher programming fees.

"Sling doesn't own the networks you watch—we have to pay programmers for their channels so that we can provide them to you, and the price of programming has been going up," wrote Schlichting. "Unfortunately, we have to share those rising prices with you, so we can continue to provide you with the same great experience you've come to expect from Sling."

Schlichting notes that the company never raised the price on its Blue offering since its introduction in 2015 and hasn't raised the price of Orange since last year.

While it is raising the price, the company also announced that it will be adding features to its service including making 10 hours of Cloud DVR recording free for all subscribers and allowing for the recording of ESPN and Disney channels. Those looking for more storage will be able to get 50 hours of DVR time for $5 per month.