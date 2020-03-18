Sling TV offers free live news, movies and TV for people stuck at home

Screenshot: Ty Pendlebury/CNET

In response to current coronavirus lock-in affecting many states, Sling TV has rebranded its existing free streaming service. Now dubbed Stay In and Sling, it includes a stream of ABC News Live as well as "thousands of movies and shows suitable for kids and families" including titles such as Teen Titans Go!, DC Super Hero Girls and Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu.

Anyone can access the service for free, without a paid subscription, no sign-in required, using the Sling TV app on Roku, an Amazon Fire TV or Android device or via sling.com on a Chrome, Safari or Edge browser.

The paid version of Sling TV is CNET's favorite budget live TV streaming service with dozens of cable TV channels. Subscribers can also access the free content within the user interface without changing their subscription. They can also supplement the service with the AirTV 2 DVR, which also offers free over-the-air TV antenna channels via the Sling TV interface.

Sling TV is currently running a promotion with either Blue or Orange for $20 each (down from $30) or both for $30, for the first month.