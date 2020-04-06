Sling TV offers 7 days of free live TV streaming, no credit card required

Sling TV

In response to coronavirus stay-at-home orders nationwide, Sling TV has extended its Stay In and Sling campaign to let anyone in the US get 7 days of its Sling Blue live TV streaming service for free to new and former customers. Unlike most other free trials new users won't have to input any credit card details, although they'll still need to create an account with a user name and password.

Sling TV Blue streams over 40 live channels, including news networks CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, BBC America, Cheddar, Newsy and Local Now. It also delivers live Fox and NBC stations in major cities including New York, LA and Chicago as well numerous national networks like TNT, History, National Geographic and Nick Jr, and includes a cloud DVR. Sling Blue is CNET's Editors' Choice for budget live TV streaming services and normally costs $30 a month.

Users can watch on TVs using the Sling TV app on Roku, an Amazon Fire TV or Android device or via sling.com on a Chrome, Safari or Edge browser. A solid Internet connection is required.

This new 7-day free offer is identical to a previous version that offered 14 days for free. That offer ended Sunday April 5. Sling rebranded its free TV program earlier in March, which initially added free news from ABC New Live and Fox News and then expanded to offer local Fox stations for free.

In announcing the earlier 14-day offer Sling said viewership of its news channels had risen 121 percent over the last month and characterizes the promotion as a public service to help keep people informed. "With more states and municipalities issuing shelter-in-place orders, everyone needs the latest information to do their part," said Warren Schlichting, group president of Sling TV in a statement. "We're hoping to motivate Americans to stay home, and stay informed during this critical time."