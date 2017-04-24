Sling TV cloud DVR hits Apple TV

Sarah Tew

Apple TV users who subscribe to Sling TV may want to come up with an extra five bucks.

That's because the internet TV service's "cloud DVR," which allows you to record and play back select channels, as well as pause, rewind and skip commercials, is now available for Apple TV.

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that starts at $20 per month for a handful of channels including ESPN, CNN and The Disney Channel. To add cloud DVR service you'll have to pay an additional $5 per month.

The "DVR" can store up to 50 hours of TV shows and movies, although not every channel can be recorded. Sling TV also offers its cloud DVR on Roku, Amazon Fire and Android devices.

Competing service YouTube TV offers a cloud DVR with unlimited storage, but it's only available on iOS and Android (and TVs via Chromecast) for now, not Apple TV. Meanwhile PlayStation Vue's cloud DVR is available on Apple TV, but it erases shows after 28 days. Sling's allows you to keep shows for as long as you maintain your cloud DVR subscription.