Sling TV Black Friday 2020 deals: Free month of service or free Android TV streamer

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

One of CNET's favorite live TV streaming services for cord-cutters, Sling TV, has busted out its Black Friday promotions. The two deals, available to new customers only, are a free month of service or a free Android TV streaming device.

Here's the details:

New customers who sign up for one month of Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue ($30) or Best of Spanish TV will receive their second month of service for free.

Alternatively, new customers who prepay for one month of Sling Orange and/or Blue can get the AirTV Mini Android TV streamer for free (an $80 value). I haven't reviewed the AirTV Mini, but it appears to be similar to both the TVision Hub TiVo Stream 4K. It comes with its own Sling-branded remote, plus you can install new apps from the Google Play Store.

The deal joins one of two existing promotions, the first of which is a bundle of the AirTV Anywhere OTA DVR and an RCA HDTV antenna for $99. The AirTV Anywhere normally costs $200 on its own. It's basically the same as the AirTV 2 we reviewed (and liked) but, unlike that device, it includes an onboard 1TB hard drive.

The other promotion is to pay for two months of service and get a free TiVo Stream 4K. The TiVo deal is available here but the new Mini bundle is better anyway.

Sling TV is a CNET Editors' Choice-winning live TV streaming service that offers dozens of channels, but it is limited in its local channel coverage. You can add an AirTV DVR (but not the Mini) in order to pick up all of your local OTA channels.