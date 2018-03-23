Sliced-ketchup Kickstarter takes the chaos out of condiments

Bo's Fine Foods

A Kickstarter project called Slice of Sauce wants to provide a solution to one of life's most pressing problems: messy, inconvenient ketchup.

You can pack a bottle in your picnic basket, but it takes up a lot of room. It can separate, so you get a big splash of semi-clear liquid on your sandwich (gross). Ketchup can also turn your bread into a soggy mess.

What have we done to deserve such ill treatment from our condiments? Slice of Sauce comes from Bo's Fine Foods and takes a fruit-leather-like approach to ketchup. It's shelf-stable and can last up to a year in your pantry.

Slice of Sauce has topped its Kickstarter funding goal of $15,000 (about £10,602, AU$19,428) with 27 days left to run. The $10 pledge level comes with one package containing eight slices of ketchup. Currently, the ketchup-slice rewards only ship to the US and Canada. Keep in mind that not all crowdfunding projects deliver on time and as promised.

The Slice of Sauce concept raises a lot of questions. When will we get slices of mustard? What about slices of pickle relish? Can I wrap sushi with a slice of ketchup?

While sliced ketchup sounds like a good accompaniment for sandwiches, it won't help you with your french fries. For that, you'll just have to suffer the regular stuff.