Sleep better at night by using this headband to train your brain during the day

Up to 70 million Americans suffer from chronic insomnia, and a French health tech startup wants to help us train our brains during the day to sleep better at night. The Urgonight padded headband measures your EEG via an app, and uses games to teach you how to control the brain waves that impact sleep. In a clinical trial, the device helped people fall asleep 40% faster, and cut nighttime sleep interruptions by half, according to a press release.

The Urgonight, which is on display at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, is one of a growing number of sleep tech products that aim to help people get more shut-eye. Many apps (such as SleepScore, Sleep Cycle and Sleep Time) and fitness bands (including several Fitbit models, the Apple Watch, the Motiv Ring) can now track sleep patterns, as do smart mattresses and bedside sensors. More companies are also using tech that taps brain waves to improve everything from meditating to studying to working out, so this combination of the two makes sense -- at least in terms of what's trending in the tech world.

The headband and app (available for iOS and Android) use neurofeedback therapy to show you a real-time display of your brain activity to teach you how to identify and change behaviors through different exercises. It's designed to be used for 20 minutes a day, three days a week. So, it's something you can do at convenient times during your day, when you won't look strange wearing the headband.

The exercises ask you to complete tasks such as drawing relaxing patterns. A virtual coach guides you through each one, and offers advice on how to improve your score. It takes about 10 to 15 sessions to begin to see results. You'll need 40 sessions for sustainable change, according to the company. However, it doesn't say how this number was determined.

The Urgonight headband will be available in the second quarter of 2020. It will cost $500 (about £380 or AU$720), according to the company.

