Apple Arcade's Slash Quest! is a feel-good game of unexpected friendship

The game is available to play now.

Slash Quest is a silly, adventurous tale of friendship between a shepherd and a sword.

 Apple Arcade/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Apple Arcade on Friday added Slash Quest!, a new silly adventure game from Green Pillow, Mother Gaia Studios and Noodlecake, to its growing catalog of over 130 games. Slash Quest! thrusts you into the role of Shep, an unlikely knight, who comes across the Queen's lost -- and quite chatty -- sword, Swordie.

Over 12 levels -- packed with boss fights, side quests and challenges -- you'll solve solve puzzles, chop up enemies and unlock treasure. The controls took a second to get used to, and definitely seem to lean into the "bumbling" aspect of Shep's character, but you can customize as needed in Settings. 

Slash Quest! is a cute, colorful game that's perfect for the family. If you like Yak & Co.'s Down in Bermuda, Secret Oops!, or Frosty Pop games, you should check out Slash Quest!. 

Check out the trailer here: 

With the release of Apple Arcade, Apple entered the mobile gaming world a year ago. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month (£4.99, AU$7.99) and lets you play more than 130 new and exclusive games  across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV

